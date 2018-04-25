Women in Science: Sucharita Sambashivaiah on her prevention plan for Type 2 diabetes

Editor's note: Starting National Science Day 2018, The Life of Science and Firstpost bring you a series profiling Indian women in Science. The challenges in Indian scientific life are many — more so for women taking up this path. This series honours those who beat the odds and serve as inspirations for the next generation of Indian science — a generation that is slowly and surely on its way to becoming gender equal.

***

Art, concept by Pooja Prabhakaran | Text by Bidisha Ghosh

Sucharita Sambashivaiah | Researcher in Clinical Physiology | St John's Medical College

In a research unit in Bengaluru, Sucharita Sambashivaiah and her team of researchers are looking into an unconventional aspect of Type 2 Diabetes, and studying how the disease can be better managed in Indians.

