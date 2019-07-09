We asked Mumbaikars what they want in their dream home and the answers will astonish you!

Mumbai is truly the city of dreams. A magnanimous city with umpteen opportunities, thousands of people dream of making it their home. Being the financial capital of the country, Mumbai surely has the resources to make your life a dream come true. Thinking of dreams, we began to wonder about our dream home and all the facilities that we truly want in and around this ideal home. The list was way too long. However, we asked other Mumbaikars what they would want in their dream home and their answers were astonishing! Read on to know what’s on the wish list of fellow Mumbaikars.

“If my dream house became a reality, it would be a lavish four-bedroom apartment in a high-rise overlooking the Mumbai skyline. It’s also easy to travel to and from here, which means I can have an active social life (since my social circle is largely in SoBo). Everything will be easily accessible then, from major business centres to restaurants, theatres, and malls.

- Faiza Bhombal, 28, optometrist

"My dream home will be a spacious space where my family and I can comfortably live and also occasionally entertain our friends. I have a huge extended family which cannot be entertained in our current place. I think it's extremely important to be in a space that also feels peaceful and pleasant and my dream home will be a space that resonates this."

- Rashi Surana, 35, Architect

“I am a fitness-enthusiast and with over 2 hours spent in the gym every day, it would be apt to live close to a fully-equipped gym. Having access to a swimming pool would also be ideal. My dream home would have an indoor gym. Moreover, I would love to live in a complex that also has a well-maintained clubhouse, a fully-functional swimming pool, tennis or basketball court, jogging or walking area and other such facilities that encourage a healthy lifestyle.”

- Abhay Sharma, 24, fitness enthusiast

“My dream is to live in a complex that provides facilities for extra-curricular activities. The long hours I put at work affect my family life leaving me with no time to spend with my folks. My dream home will be in an apartment complex that provides everything from an indoor games room to a café and gardens that allow families to spend quality time together without much of a hassle. ”

- Kanikha Sinha, 29, media professional

“With a hectic work schedule, I am unable to make time for my kids and closely track their growth. So for me, my dream home should be able to provide all the amenities for my little ones’ growth and development. From a garden, play area, swimming pool and gym to a banquet hall, tennis court and cricket ground, I want it all to be a package that comes along with the house. This would benefit not only me but my kids too. After all, this is a good life!”

- Rahul Subramaniam, 32, Lawyer

“I’ve lived all my life in Andheri, Mumbai but I feel like if want to grow I have to move to the southern parts of the city. My dream home should be in South Having a great view along with other facilities such as gardens, swimming pool and clubhouse are like the cherry on the cake.”

- Advaita Sharma, 23, CA student

We think it makes sense to put our needs above all and look for a house that apart from providing a roof above your head, will also offer amenities that will enhance your lifestyle. One such property in Mumbai that we’re currently crushing on is Lodha Park.

Situated in the heart of Mumbai at Worli, Lodha Park is a grand property that offers a host of amenities to meet the needs of every Mumbaikar. Along with expansive views of the city, this prime property is the new address of comfort and luxury in Mumbai.

With 7 swimming pools, 6 luxurious towers, tennis, and basketball courts, a cricket ground, walking tracks, clubhouse, outdoor play areas and much more, Lodha Park is all set to become an icon of grandeur in Mumbai. With all the facilities that are offered, the property aims at providing a wholesome living experience, closer to nature that meets the needs of its residents.

In fact, 24/7 maintenance staff, concierge services, round the clock medical facilities, a luxury retail shopping plaza and high-tech security systems will all be a part of this modern icon of luxe living. So, if you believe in quality living and wish to explore Lodha Park, check out the property today. The property has 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments and Lodha Group has also started handovers at the property.

This is a partnered post.

