Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes

Dhwanit Rele, a national-level coach and skater, trains children between the ages of 4 to 19 and nurtures them into athletes of merit. His students have participated in many national-level, international-level skating championships and have come out with flying colours. His students have also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of World Records and Rele is currently preparing for a mention in the Unique World Records.

With skating expected to be inducted into the Olympics, Rele Sir (as he is fondly called by his students) is preparing his proteges to become world-class athletes. This is his story: