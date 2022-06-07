Tulsi, amla and more: Here are some of the best herbs to boost immunity

People with low immunity tend to fall prey to symptoms like cold, cough, fever and allergies. To improve your immune system, below are a few herbs to keep infections at bay.

A slight shift in weather change often brings in certain health problems to adults as well as children. Those with low immunity tend to fall prey to symptoms like cold, cough, fever and allergies. That is why, it is necessary to take extra precautions to keep yourself safe from being infected.

To improve your immune system, here are a few herbs to keep infections at bay:

Garlic: This is a miracle vegetable that helps to keep your immune system healthy. Garlic has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial and antiviral properties that can easily help the body to fight against the wreck caused by the changing seasons.

Tulsi: This tiny herb has many medicinal values. It is used for treating several diseases and is also a great immunity booster. Also known as holy basil, Tulsi is worshipped in most Indian households. Tulsi protects and fights against cold, cough and fever, reduces stress and most importantly, it is healthy for the heart.

Amla: Generally known as Indian Gooseberry, amla is used to treat several common diseases caused due to seasonal change. Experts state that the high fiber content and alkaline nature of Amla is an excellent cure for constipation, stomach ulcer, diabetes, hyperacidity, sore throat and cold.

Mint: This small herb is a rich source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Many think that mint is only a remedy for digestive problems but it also has a lot of medicinal applications attached to it. Mint is good for the body as it can kill bacteria, reduce stress and fight cancerous tumor cells. People commonly use it as a mouth freshener.

Black Pepper: Those who are suffering from a sore throat can get instant relief from black pepper. Black pepper-infused water can be good for sore throat. These seeds are known to be a valuable medicine for fever, indigestion, dyspepsia and even flatulence.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are good for boosting the immune function of the body as they are loaded with zinc, iron, and vitamin E. These tiny seeds help in cell growth and improve mood and quality of sleep too.