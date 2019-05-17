Tinkle character Tantri the Mantri becomes a king after 35 years of evil plotting

After 35 years of plotting and yearning, Tantri the Mantri has ascended the throne. The popular Indian comic, Tinkle declared Raja Hooja dead in its 16 April issue, and the throne of the Hujli kingdom occupied by Tantri, the former monarch's evil minister.

No 714 of the comic has Tantri as king on its cover, depicting the scheming ex-minister sitting on the throne with a crown on his head. Animation Express wrote that as a prelude to the story, Tinkle has created a motion comic that reveals the cause of King Hooja's death.

Tinkle introduced the series Tantri the Mantri in 1984, in what was the comic’s 85th issue. This story was written by Prasad Iyer with the illustrations of Ashok Dongre. Currently the comic is illustrated by staff writer Vineet Nair. Throughout the character’s run, he has been invested in plotting to get rid of King Hooja and acquire the throne for himself.

According to a report in The Telegraph, although Tantri is now the king, the comics will continue to be called Tantri the Mantri, given the high recall value among readers. The stories will now follow Tantri as the ruler, dealing with the hurdles of running a monarchy, and perhaps being paranoid about a new Tantri-esque character to his king.

Tantri’s companions still remain loyal to him; the inventor, Dushtabuddhi, and the assassin DeadHit, are still looking out for him. General Zantri, who looked up to Raja Hooja, is diligently serving Tantri now, fulfilling his duty to the Crown.

The Telegraph also quoted Tinkle editor-in-chief Rajani Thindiath as saying of Tantri's ascension, "Kids have been demanding this change since a long time. Their primary request has been to allow Tantri to be king, since he works so hard for it. We also wanted to play around with the story arcs of the different Tinkle Toons. This is taking place right from the classic Toons like Tantri, Shikari Shambu and Big Baan (earlier Kalia the Crow) to the newer ones Defective Detectives, WingStar, NOIS and YogYodhas"

"The effort is always to give the most interesting experience possible to our readers."

