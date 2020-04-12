The 'Women In Labour' Podcast: Mayanti Langer on what it takes for working women to thrive in a man's world

Since 2005, the percentage of Indian women in paid work has dropped from 35 percent to less than 24 percent come, but no one is talking about why. Till we did, and Women in Labour was born (pun intended).

A comedic take on a serious issue, the Women In Labour podcast explores a veritable feast of topics related to women, work, family, power, and everything in between. Why do Indian women do the most unpaid work in the world? What's stopping us from finding our inner boss? Why do we preface our work emails with “I was just wondering...”? And the big one — what’s keeping us away from India's workplaces?

We — Aditi Mittal and Christina MacGillivray — converse with a roster of amazing guests on our podcast in an attempt to answer these questions.

Episode 2 | 'Levelling the playing field'

Can working women thrive in a man's world? Sports reporter Mayanti Langer should know. In episode two, she talks to us about her boundary-breaking journey that actually began with football, not cricket, and how there are more women in her industry today than ever before.

Langer is among India’s most prolific sports journalists and broadcasters. She has worked with every major sports channel in the country and has hosted seven World Cups across three different sports. Currently, she can be seen changing the game (!) and being a badass on Star Sports.

Listen to the episode here.

