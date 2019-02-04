That much-needed jab: The Importance of a vaccination schedule for your child

No parent likes to see their child getting hurt, but there are some nicks that are inevitable and could save a child’s life. Yes, those nicks are from vaccinations, which are crucial to keep our children away from deadly diseases. Right from the time a baby is born till s/he turns 10, a child needs a list of vaccinations that can safeguard his/her health.

Throwing more light on the importance vaccinations was the topic of a special episode of 9 Months, a web series dedicated especially to parents and parenting. The episode was dedicated to the importance of following a schedule when it comes to vaccination. The special guests for the episode were a paediatrician, Dr. Snehal Zhaveri and celebrity parents, TV actor Shruti Seth and her husband, renowned director Danish Aslam.

The host of the show, Teejay Sidhu, had interesting questions to ask the guests. Dr. Snehal explained in detail when asked why vaccines were so important. He also answered why some vaccines are considered mandatory and some are not.

As for Shruti and Danish, host Teejay wanted to know when and why the couple decided to put their child to school. Like many parents, their reason was that their little girl was not finding children her age to play with. On parenting platform BabyChakra, it was found that most mums sent their kids to play school for the same reason.

The conversation between the host and the guests then veered to milestones. Dr. Snehal detailed out realistic milestones for babies and toddlers. Did Shruti and Danish’s daughter achieve her milestones faster after school? Watch the episode to find out!

This is a partnered post.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.