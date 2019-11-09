Tata Literature Live 2019: Shortlists for five awards, including Book of the Year, announced

The Tata Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest, scheduled to take place from 14-17 November 2019, announced the final shortlists for five awards.

The shortlists for Book of the Year for fiction and non-fiction, First Book fiction and non-fiction, and Business Book of the Year were revealed on 8 November.

Shortlist for Book of the Year (Fiction):

1. Small Days and Nights - Tishani Doshi (Bloomsbury)

2. The Assassination of Indira Gandhi - Upamanyu Chatterjee Vol.I (Speaking Tiger)

3. The City and the Sea - Raj Kamal Jha (Penguin Random House)

4. The Miraculous True History of Nomi Ali - Uzma Aslam Khan (Westland)

The above shortlist has four nominations owing to a tie between two books.

Shortlist for Book of the Year (Non-Fiction)

1. Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From - Tony Joseph (Juggernaut)

2. Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World - Ramachandra Guha (Penguin Random House)

3. The Transformative Constitution: A Radical Biography in Nine Acts - Gautam Bhatia (HarperCollins)

Shortlist for First Book (Fiction)

1. The Black Dwarves of the Good Little Bay - Varun Thomas Matthew (Hachette)

2. The Body Myth - Rheea Mukherjee (Penguin Random House)

3. The Far Field - Madhuri Vijay (HarperCollins)

Shortlist for First Book (Non-Fiction)

1. A Stranger Truth: Lessons in Love, Leadership and Courage from India's Sex Workers - Ashok Alexander (Juggernaut)

2. Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome - Venki Ramakrishnan (HarperCollins)

3. No Nation for Women: Reportage on Rape from India, the World''s Largest Democracy - Priyanka Dubey (Simon & Schuster)

Shortlist for Business Book of the Year

1. Leapfrogging to Pole-vaulting: Creating the Magic of Radical and Sustainable Transformation - Raghunath Mashelkar and Ravi Pandit (Penguin Random House)

2. Of Counsel: The Challenges of the Modi-Jaitley Economy - Arvind Subramanian (Penguin Random House)

3. The Jobs Crisis in India - Raghavan Jagannathan (Pan Macmillan)

The winners will be announced on 17 November in Mumbai, which is the final day of the literary event.

The organisers stated that the shortlists were culled keeping in mind the spirit of the festival to “recognise and encourage literary talent across genres, for both established and new writers”.

Additionally, writer Shanta Gokhale will also be honoured with the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award 2019, while poet K Satchidanandan will receive the Poet Laureate Award, for their respective contributions to the Indian literary scene.