Tata Literature Live! 2019: Alexander McCall Smith, Anthony Horowitz to attend 10th edition of literary festival

Tata Literature Live! 2019 has announced the line-up of the first few speakers scheduled to attend the tenth edition of Mumbai's popular literature festival to be held from 14 to 17 November 2019.

Among the speakers attending the four-day long literary extravaganza are acclaimed author Alexander McCall Smith, journalist and writer Elizabeth Flock and environmentalist Tim Flannery. McCall Smith, best known for his series, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, has authored over a 100 books including The Sunday Philosophy Club series and The 44 Scotland Street series, while Flock's novel Love and Marriage in Mumbai has won her the Nautilus Book Award. An investigative journalist, her stories produced for the PBS NewsHour have also been nominated for a Peabody and Emmy Award.

The line-up for the 2019 edition also includes polymath Anthony Horowitz, known for writing for some of the most popular television series in the United Kingdom such as Foyle’s War, Injustice, Collision and Poirot.

Also attending the literature festival will be journalist and editor Salil Tripathi, author Tracy Chevalier, known for her bestselling work Girl With A Pearl Earring, and Australian playwright Andrew Bovell. Avni Doshi, author of Girl in White Cotton, who was awarded the Tibor Jones South Asia Prize and the Charles Pick Fellowship based on the manuscript of her debut novel, will also be speaking at the festival.

Other attendees include Italian author Emanuela Sabbatini, the United Kingdom-based graphic novelist Dave McKean and Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov.

The 2019 edition of Tata Literature Live! will be held at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) and Juhu's Prithvi Theatre along with a newly added third venue, Title Waves and the St Paul`s Institute of Communication Education (SPICE) in Bandra.