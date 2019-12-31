You are here:
Sonny Mehta, Alfred A Knopf editor and publishing giant, passes away at 76; brother-in-law Naveen Patnaik expresses grief

Living FP Staff Dec 31, 2019 12:08:16 IST

  • Mehta's brother-in-law and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express his grief.

  • Mehta studied at the Sanawar School in India and the Sevenoaks School in UK, where he won an open scholarship to Cambridge University.

  • The son of a diplomat, he is credited with starting the Paladin and Picador publishing houses.

Editor-in-chief of Alfred A Knopf and chairman of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, Sonny Mehta, passed away at 76. Naveen Patnaik, his brother-in-law and Chief Minister of Odisha, took to Twitter to express his grief.

Sonny Mehta.

Mehta studied at the Sanawar School in India and the Sevenoaks School in UK, where he won an open scholarship to Cambridge University, acquiring degrees in History and English Literature, whilst also editing the magazine Granta. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Bard College.

The son of a diplomat, he is credited with starting the Paladin and Picador publishing houses. Mehta has also won Lifetime Achievement Awards for publishing in India, the UK, and the US.

Writers, editors and personalities from the publishing world grieved his death on Twitter.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 12:08:16 IST

