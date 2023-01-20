The occasion of Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Saraswati is the Goddess of music, knowledge, art, science and technology. Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. According to Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami falls on 26 January this year. One of the famous rituals of this day is initiating education for children, which is termed as Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Prahasana. Goddess Saraswati is worshipped for getting rid of sluggishness, lethargy, and ignorance, and to gain knowledge. Most of the schools and colleges in India arrange pujas on this day and seek the blessing of Goddess before continuing with their schedule. Many schools and colleges also declare a holiday on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

On this day, people wear beautiful traditional attires and offer delicious bhog or prasad to the Goddess. Have a look at some of the best wishes and messages to send this Basant Panchami:

Wishes

Knowledge is power and knowledge is wealth. May Goddess Saraswati shower prosperity and peace on you. Happy Basant Panchami!

Happy Basant Panchami! Let’s celebrate the auspicious day with our loved ones with togetherness and laughter.

Wishing you and your loving family the best of health and happiness, success and prosperity on this auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. May the festival bring peace and progress in your life. Happy Basant Panchami!

Today is the day for worshipping Goddess Saraswati and to seek her blessings. This is the day to attain knowledge and to become wiser, and to live a life free from ignorance, darkness, and negativity. Wishing you and your family a prosperous and happy Basant Panchami 2023.

Messages

May Goddess Saraswati shower you with her choicest blessings this Basant Panchami. May she bless you with knowledge and thoughtfulness.

May this auspicious day of Basant Panchami bring a huge wealth of knowledge to you and your loved ones. Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Basant Panchami.

Happy Saraswati Puja! May the goddess of knowledge shower wisdom on us forever.

May your and your family’s life always shine bright with the blessings of Goddess Saraswati. May she shower you with wisdom and knowledge so that you can live your life with a peaceful and calm mind. This Basant Panchami, wishing you all fortune and success my dear friend.

