OnePlus TV has a six-figure price tag! Let’s check out if it’s worth it

Watching television at home is one of those things most of us do after a tiring day at work. But our humble idiot box that has gone through many transformations from the time it was invented, is going through a metamorphosis of sorts with the new OnePlus TV. One Plus is not even positioning its soon-to-be-launched TV in the entertainment electronics space. With a six-figure price tag, it is a premium flagship product with a host of spellbinding features to leave you in awe!

Unlike the high-spec handset that was sold for a considerably cheaper price, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro is rumoured to be priced at Rs.1,49,900 and comes with an 8 speaker setup that will produce 50W sound. It will also have a chic QLED panel packaged in a TV that is sleek and minimal, made for the future generation.

With a whopping 6 figure price tag, we also know that the TV is made in Vietnam and that it no longer wants to be in the budget-friendly category. But is it worth it?

Here’s a look at the OnePlus TV features:

The new 55-inch OnePlus TV will come with an exceptional viewing experience with a 4K QLED panel which delivers richer contrasts and vibrant colours. There’s also a 3 GB RAM and a special Gamma Colour Magic Chip processor which will help bring out even better colours along with smoother video processing. Plus, there’s a 50W sound setup with 8 speakers for powerful bass while the Dolby Atmos gives out surround sound.

For a truly smart TV experience, OnePlus uses the latest Android TV OS version and the platform is more refined especially for OnePlus users. There’s also a built-in Chromecast and a Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The TV will be also be supported by Amazon Alexa for efficient voice control features whereas the remote control also comes with minimal and elegant functions that will elevate your overall TV viewing experience. Along with all this, the TV will also have deep software integration with OnePlus smartphones to redefine how we use our electronics.

Loaded with some of the best features a smart TV can have, do you think the OnePlus TV is value for money? Let us know in the comments below.

Launching in India and the US on September 26, 2019, the OnePlus TV is a power-packed smart TV and we can’t wait to get more details on this uber-luxurious, OnePlus device.