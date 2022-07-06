Nutritionist Lovneet Batra lists 5 affordable food items to help meet your protein goals; check post here

According to Batra, these ingredients will provide the body with the required amount of proteins, be cheap on your pocket and improve your health

To maintain the amount of protein required by the body every day, many people splurge money on protein powders and other health supplements. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has listed some affordable sources of protein you can consume instead to meet your diet goals.

According to Batra, these ingredients will provide the body with the required amount of proteins, be cheap on your pocket and improve your health. Check out five cheap sources of protein:

Peanuts:

Peanuts are actually a legume and contain all 20 amino acids. It is biggest source of the protein arginine as well. Peanuts also contain more protein than any other nuts.

Amaranth puffs:

Amaranth has several health benefits as it lowers cholesterol levels, reduces inflammation, aids weight loss, repairs muscle tissue and more. It is also a rich source of protein as well as essential amino acids. One serving of amaranth contains about five grams of protein.

Paneer:

Paneer is one of the best sources of protein, especially if you are a vegetarian. The product can also be made into a variety of delicious snacks.

Green Moong dal:

Green gram or moong dal is one of the best plant-based protein sources. It’s rich in essential amino acids, such as phenylalanine, leucine, isoleucine, lysine, valine, and arginine, as well as other nutrients.

Chana:

Chana (chickpea) is a great replacement for meat in vegan and vegetarian diets. The mean protein content in them is almost 18 percent. Chickpeas are also rich in lysine and arginine, making them a good addition to your diet.

Batra also cautioned her followers about certain tips they must keep in mind regarding consumption of protein powders:

Match powders to what your body needs.

Check for the type of protein and its quantity present in the powder.

Don’t add the powder to your diet without working out and fortifying with protein sources

Always check for the label and ingredients.

