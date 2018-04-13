North Coast 500: Take a ride along Scotland's most scenic route, in pictures

The North Coast 500 is an 830-km long route along the north coast of Scotland. The NC 500 starts and ends at Inverness Castle, which is situated on a cliff overlooking the River Ness in Scotland's Inverness.
The scenic route travels across some beautiful landscape, often shaped over thousands of years by geological forces, glaciers and the weather systems of the North Atlantic.
Here are some of the best photos of the landscape along and around the NC 500:
The NC 500 begins in Inverness before heading into the pastoral Black Isle.
The wide road on the way to Bettyhill is surrounded by gorgeous landscape.
A panoramic view of the crystal clear water at Scourie Beach.
Most of us have wanted to live in a house like this at some point of time in our lives.
This breathtaking view from Dunnet Head looks like it is straight out of an episode of Game of Thrones.
The landscape becomes a bit wilder on the approach to the former fishing town of Wick.
A small town near a lake along the NC 500.
The view from Duncansby Head, the most northeasterly part of the British mainland.
The Kylesku Bridge is a distinctively curved bridge in north-west Scotland.
The route along NC 500 often looks like a scene straight out of 'Crocodile' from Black Mirror Season 4.
