North Coast 500: Take a ride along Scotland's most scenic route, in pictures

The North Coast 500 is an 830-km long route along the north coast of Scotland. The NC 500 starts and ends at Inverness Castle, which is situated on a cliff overlooking the River Ness in Scotland's Inverness.

The scenic route travels across some beautiful landscape, often shaped over thousands of years by geological forces, glaciers and the weather systems of the North Atlantic.

Here are some of the best photos of the landscape along and around the NC 500: