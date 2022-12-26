New Year 2023: From cheese fondue to pizza bread roll, five dishes to add to your party menu

The new year is just around the corner and that means it’s time to bid adieu to 2022 in the best way possible- by throwing a party. New Year Eve’s parties require three things to be a superhit-good music, tasty snacks, and drinks. That means, you have your work cut out for you while planning the perfect New Year party menu. If you are still deciding on what to serve your guests on the occasion, here with some suggestions that will surely appeal to their taste buds:

Cheese Fondue: This recipe is extremely easy to make and is everyone’s favourite. You should serve it with cubes of French bread for dipping. Baby potatoes, bell peppers, and sliced apples are also a great option.

Rava Cake: Plum cake is of course, almost a tradition in India. So why not start a new tradition for New Year’s Eve with rava cake? It is an instant cake that is made using rava (suji), whole wheat flour and curd. It is easy to prepare, especially for those who are baking for the very first time.

Vegetable Korma: This restaurant style creamy vegetable korma curry is the perfect main course dish. A mix of vegetables is cooked in a creamy coconut based sauce to create lip-smacking curry. The dish pairs perfectly with naan or rice.

Pizza Bread Roll: This is a combination of pizza and bread roll and brings the best of both on the platter. Going by the name, instead of aloo, stuff the bread with cheese, seasonings, veggies, and more.

Biryani: Can any party truly feel complete without biryani? Both paneer and rice are prepared separately and cooked in a handi with dum to bring all the flavours together. Instead of paneer, you could also use chicken, mutton or eggs. Mixed vegetables can also be used to make this delicacy.

