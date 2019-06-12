Music Inc. 2.0: Shubha Mudgal, Raftaar, Ankur Tiwari to be part of the conference's second edition

On World Music Day 2019, the music business community Loudest.in along with Exchange4Media are set to kick off the second edition of Music Inc., a conference aimed at creating a conversation about the growth of the music industry.

The two-day long event, to be held on 21-22 June at JW Marriot in Mumbai, will witness a host of informative and storytelling sessions, keynote addresses and workshops. As many as 60 speakers are scheduled to attend the conference.

Aparajita Misra, co-founder of Loudest.in said of Music Inc., "The idea of the forum is to get the entire industry together to get informed about what is happening in the music business; to seek inspirations from their stories; to connect to new people and to celebrate music."

While the line-up of the business heads of the industry includes the CEO of Gaana, Prashan Agarwal, Managing Director at Spotify India, Amarjit Singh Batra and COO at Times Music, Mandar Thakur, the artists who will be present are rapper Raftaar, renowned Hindustani classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal, composer Tanishk Bagchi and vocalist Ankur Tiwari, among others.

The conference will start with a performance by The Dharavi Dream Project following a welcome note by Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Exchange4Media and BW Businessworld. And through the course of two days, Music Inc. will host sessions whose themes range from 'How To Grow Your Business In The Music Industry' to 'The Lost Genres of The Indian Music Landscape'.

For Music Inc. 2.0, the curators have devised the theme 'Music at the intersections, creating a sustainable roadmap for the music industry' to initiate conversations that address opportunities and create intersections between industries, agencies, brands, technology, and the music business. Misra pointed out, "There's no new money that is coming into the music business, and we saw that as a problem this forum could solve."

Music Inc. 2.0 will be held on 21 and 22 June at JW Marriot in Juhu, Mumbai.

