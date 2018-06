Architect Pranav Naik's Instagram feed is a study in both nature's contours and man-made lines. From pipe-ends that resemble bubbles to paan-stained metal sheets that have an odd beauty, here are the best picks from his handle, @click_pranav.

#intersecting #lines A post shared by Pranav Naik (@click_pranav) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:20am PDT