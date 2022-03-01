Here are some wishes, messages and quotes for your to share with your near and dear ones on Maha Shivratri.

Lord Shiva, 'the destroyer' within the Trimurti, is considered to be the kindest among all deities according to Hindu religion. It is believed that Shiva gets impressed with the smallest gestures from his devotees, that is why he is also known as Bholenath.

Every year, Maha Shivaratri is celebrated to honour him and it is also one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married on this day and hence, it holds great significance.

According to Hindu mythology, Maha Shivaratri holds immense importance as it is thought to be the day when a person can atone for their sins and achieve Moksha.

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate Maha Shivaratri with great pomp and religious zeal. This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated today (1 March) across the country.

Many devotees observe day-long fast and visit temples to offer prayers to Bholenath. They also chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' to honour the lord. Fasting on this auspicious day is also thought to bring good fortune to the family.

Girls also keep fast in order to get the desired groom, like Lord Shiva, while believers fast in order to impress the Lord and draw prosperity into their homes.

People also celebrate Maha Shivratri by sending wishes to their loved ones. Here are some wishes, messages and quotes for your to share with your near and dear ones on the occasion.

Today is the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Celebrate it with the joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva.

Hey Lord Shiva, shower your divine blessings on us. May happiness and peace surround us with eternal love and strength!

Let Lord Shiva bring prosperity to your home and your life. Om Namah Shivaya!

Lord Shiva will always clear the darkness surrounding us. Keep faith in him. Happy Maha Shivaratri

"When Shiva beats his DAMRU- Evil Shakes !! while the Wise Awakes!" - Yogini TrueKrishna Priya

"Listen, O Lord of the meeting rivers, things standing shall fall, but the moving ever shall stay." - Basava

"Shiva represents the non-dualistic Absolute..... all dualities merge within him." - Anupam Garg

