Maha Shivratri, which is considered to be one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is today (1 March). The festival is celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva.

The name Maha Shivratri translates to 'the great night of Shiva' and falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the month of Magha during Krishna Paksha, according to Drik Panchang.

To mark the significant day, Lord Shiva’s devotees throng temples across the country. They take holy dips in the Ganges, wash the Shivaling with milk and water while many stay up all night in the temples singing and chanting prayers.

As milk plays an important role in Maha Shivratri festival, most of the prasad involves kheer and other milk-based delicacies. To mark this occasion, many devotees observe a fast. Here are few vrat (fast) based dishes that you can try at home:

Sabudana Khichdi: It is an ideal vrat-friendly meal that is not just wholesome, but healthy and yummy too.

Sabudana Vada: With Khichdi, the best that could go is crispy and crunchy Vada. These are favourite to people across Indian homes. This vada recipe can have peanuts, potatoes and a whole lot of spices in them.

Makhana Kheer: As milk becomes an important ingredient during the festival of Shivratri, kheer is one of the most popular desserts. Devotees can try kheer, or even offer it to Lord Shiva as a prasad.

Dahi Aloo: This dish is a combination of curd and potatoes. Dahi aloo is a hearty lunch option that devotees can prepare in less than an hour.

Rajgira aur Kele ki Puri: These special puris are made with amaranth flour and ripe bananas, which are not just delicious but also healthy. Those observing the festival can prepare this recipe and serve it hot with some chilled homemade shrikhand. This is perhaps the best meal to have during a fast.

Sweet Potato Kheer: Boiled sweet potatoes can be used to make a dessert that is perfect for fasts. During fasting days, a bowlful of this sweet potato kheer will help one to enhance the much-needed energy. It can also be added as a great prasad option.

