Commonly known as Alu or Aloo, the leafy vegetable is considered to be a superfood due to the plethora of health benefits that it offers.

Superfoods are those that are rich in nutrients and can help us fight a number of infections. They contain a lot of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that are crucial for building one’s immunity. Consuming a high nutrient diet is important especially when the weather outside is risky for one’s health. Majority of us get diarrhea, food poisoning, flu and a number of other infections due to the consumption of contaminated water in the monsoon. But we can improve our immunity by having some specific foods. Taro leaves, the heart-shaped leaves of the taro plant (Colocasia esculenta) are commonly grown in subtropical and tropical regions. While these edible, starchy root leaves of the taro plant are a staple food in various cuisines, very few people know about their health benefits. However, one major precaution that one needs to take while eating taro leaves is about their toxicity when eaten raw. Commonly known as Alu or Aloo, the leafy vegetable is considered to be a superfood due to the plethora of health benefits that it offers.

Talking about the same, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar detailed the benefits of alu and emphasised that the green vegetable should be consumed for a glowing skin this monsoon. She further pointed out that the green leaves are a treasure trove of micronutrients, especially lesser known ones like Hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is believed to be beneficial for our vision related problems as well. It also protects our joints and is especially good for people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.



Rujuta Diwekar also adds that some of the most expensive skin products are made from taro leaves. It gives your collagen and connective tissue a much-needed boost, which in turn helps to prevent all signs of ageing. It is believed to give a smooth, flawless, glowing complexion and even lustrous hair.

These vegetables are grown all over India and are often used for therapeutic purposes. In Marathi, it is also called aloo (not to be confused with potato). Now that you know about its benefits, quickly make it a part of our diet.

