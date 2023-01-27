Here are five PCOS management tips for women

PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is a hormone imbalance that affects a number of women. PCOS has a variety of symptoms that include irregular or heavy periods, pimples, weight gain (especially around the waist), ovarian cysts, irregular hair growth or hair loss, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, high insulin levels, genetics, disturbed menstrual health and an excess of androgen (male hormones) appear to be the culprits of PCOS. Only those who experience the condition know how tricky it is to handle it. But if you are looking for some ways to manage PCOS, read on for some tips:

Reduce your carbohydrate intake: Refined carbs like sugars, white rice, white bread and other foods can have an impact on blood sugar levels and raise insulin levels. Since a high level of insulin becomes the cause of multiple problems for women with PCOS, it is the need of the hour to have fewer carbohydrates in comparison to more high-protein and high-fibre foods.

Consume flax seeds: Rich in fibre and omega 3. Flax seeds help to reduce your androgen levels and help in improving your lipid profile. Good fats are much required in PCOS. You should consume 1 tsp of flax seeds a day.

Exercise regularly: Exercise regularly and take a healthy diet. This can help to regulate your insulin and blood sugar levels. It even helps you to lose weight. You should mix up different types of exercise so that you don’t get bored. Alternate walking with hiking and workout classes.

Focus on your appearance: The hormone imbalance of PCOS is usually not in your control, but you should take steps to feel better about your appearance. Visit a dermatologist to treat your acne. You may go for hair removal treatments. Buy clothes that make you feel good. Going through with PCOS is not easy and you deserve to maintain a beautiful self.

