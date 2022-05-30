Avoiding these simple mistakes while your hair is wet will help you take care of your tresses, lessen hair damage and reduce hairfall

We all love thick, soft, and nourished hair, but maintaining it takes a lot of time and patience. Many of us use several hair care products, go for hair spas, use organic and sulfate-free shampoos, or even indulge in DIY hair masks just to take care of our tresses. But we totally ignore the fact that we are actually damaging our hair by combing, detangling, or tying our tresses when they are wet. Yes, you read that right!

For those who are unaware, our hair is the weakest after a wash. During this time, keratin, the protein that makes up the hair, forms a weaker hydrogen bond. This leaves the hair open to damage. Here are a few things that you must avoid while your hair is wet:

Combing/detangling wet hair: When your hair is wet, it becomes incredibly weak. So, combing damp hair can cause the tresses to split and aggravate hair loss. Try to apply a serum or a conditioner before combing. You can also take a smaller section of your hair and gently comb it way down. Use a comb that has soft and large bristles.

Heat styling wet hair: It is not advisable to expose your strands to heat, as it damages your hair. But if you do want to use a hairdryer, curling iron or other such heating tools, then make sure your hair is entirely dry before applying heat to it.

Tying wet hair into a bun/ponytail: When the hair is wet, its elasticity is at its peak. So, tying your tresses into a bun or ponytail will cause them to unnecessarily stretch, resulting in breakage. Experts say that you should only tie your hair after it dries naturally.

Vigorously towelling: After washing your hair, it is not advisable to vigorously dry your locks using a rough fabric. Rather, dab your hair with a soft towel and try to squeeze out as much excess water as possible. Also, do not tie your wet hair with the towel for too long as it can cause dandruff.

Sleeping with wet hair: This is one of the worst things that one could do. Sleeping with wet hair will give you a bad cold, hamper your immune system and could lead to severe acne. Doing so will also double the time taken to style your tresses in the morning and even cause extreme hair damage.

