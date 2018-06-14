Hampi, of Gods and Kings: Bharath Ramamrutham's book reveals new facets of heritage city

Master architecture photographer Bharath Ramamrutham is soon to launch an impressive new book on the city of Hampi. Revealing new perspectives about what was once a royal and powerful city, the photographer captures the holy essence of its majestic settings, made graceful by the imposing ruins and dramatic natural rock formations.

Through the pages, light and shadow are magically at play on the backdrop of the UNESCO World Heritage site, elucidating why Hampi was such an inspiration to builders, visionaries and Hindu pilgrims for so many centuries.

The photographic essay in Hampi, of Gods and Kings is accompanied by texts written by architect George Michell and anthropologist John M Fritz, along with a foreward by William Dalrymple. The project has been made possible thanks to the support of JSW.