Google doodle celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Amrita Pritam, one of India's most prolific poets

The Google doodle for Saturday (31 August), celebrates the Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, one of the foremost female writers from the region who "dared to live the life she imagines."

While Pritam continues to be remembered most vividly for her poem on the 1947 partition of India, Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu, (I Call upon Varis Shah Today) her literary works also include 28 novels, including Pinjar, a tale set during the partition era that emphasises on the crisis faced by women at the time.

Born in the Gujranwala province of British India, she published her first collection of poems at the age of 16 and went on to become the greatest Punjabi poet of the 20th century. Kala Gulab, the poet and writer's autobiography reveals much about her personal life which in turn has allowed many women to speak openly about their experiences with love and marriage.

Following the partition, Pritam lived in Pakistan and continued to produce works in Hindi and Urdu. For a time, she also worked with All-India Radio and edited the literary journal Nagmani. Subsequently, she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha of the Indian Parliament.

Not only did Pritam go on to become the first woman to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1956, but was also awarded the Bharatiya Jnanpith literary award in 1981 and the Padma Vibushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, in 2005.

Pritam passed away at 86 in Delhi however her literary works continue to live on as those representative of the atrocities inflicted on women across borders.