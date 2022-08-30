On Ganesh Chaturthi, people welcome Lord Ganesha to their houses where they honour him for the next 10 days as a respected guest.

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s major Hindu festivals, is scheduled to start on 31 August and end on 9 September 2022. The auspicious festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is fervently observed nationwide on Lord Ganesha’s birthday. On this day, people welcome Lord Ganesha to their houses and honour him for the next 10 days as a respected guest. This year, on 31 August, between the hours of 11:05 am and 01:30 pm, Lord Ganesha’s ‘sthapna’ will be performed. On Friday, 9 September, the day of Ganesh Chaturdashi, idols of Ganpati Bappa will be immersed.

Normally, there are 16 rituals that must be performed during this 10-day celebration. However, you can group them into four important rituals that everyone should remember before bringing Ganpati Bappa home:

Avahana or Pran Pratishtha:

This is the ritual to be performed to sanctify the Ganpati idol. After doing ‘Deep-Prajwalan’ and ‘Sankalpa,’ this is the first step taken by the devotees. Lord Ganesha is reverently invited with mantra recitation, and life is evoked within the idol placed in the pandal, temple or home.

Shodashopachara:

In this context, the word ‘shodasha’ means 16 and ‘upachara’ implies ‘devoutly offering something to the lord.’ Devotees first wash Lord Ganesha’s feet, then give the statue a bath with milk, ghee, honey, curd, and sugar, which is called ‘panchamrit snan.’ Next, fresh flowers, unbroken rice (Akshata), sindoor, and chandan are presented to the deity. A sandalwood paste tilak is applied to the Ganpati idol, and red flowers, durva grass, and garlands are also presented.

Uttarpuja:

This practice is carried out during ‘visarjan’, before bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha. The celebration of this rite includes offering flowers to the Lord, chanting mantras and aarti. Pushpanjali arpan, Niranjan aarti, and Pradakshina are performed subsequently in that order.

Ganpati Visarjan:

This is the last ritual in which the Ganesha idol is immersed in water. As they make their way to the immersion, people can be heard chanting, “Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya” (Hail Lord Ganpati, come quickly next year). Notably, this Ganpati Visarjan is celebrated with much enthusiasm all across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

