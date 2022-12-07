When temperatures start to drop, nothing can compete with a cup of hot tea. It not only boosts your immunity but also helps indulge your wish for a warm drink. Along with helping to treat colds and flu, tea helps to detoxify your body and even keeps your gut healthy. In case you want to simply enjoy a hot drink, tea is always a good choice. Ginger, chocolate, cinnamon, caramel; the beverage comes in a variety of flavours that can change a dull winter evening into a magical one, without any adverse effect on your health. Here are some tea flavours you can try:

Lemon and Pepper Tea: This tea not only helps in your body detox but is also helpful in lowering your blood pressure and boosting immunity. Adding black pepper helps to fight minor ailments and even provides relief from a scratchy throat.

Masala Tea: This all-time favourite can wake us up from a deep sleep, due to its aromatic spices. Cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom are known for their health benefits and help to keep the cold at bay.

Sage Tea: Sage leaf is used in making medicines. It is good for boosting the functioning of your brain as well. Other than the delicious taste, one should drink sage tea as it helps in digestion, and reduces stomach pain, bloating, diarrhoea, and heartburn.

Ginger and Mint Tea: Fresh mint adds aroma to your tea. It also reduces stomach pain and other digestive issues. Ginger, on the other hand, is ideal for consumption in the winter as it purifies the blood and also provides relief from cold symptoms.

Pumpkin White Chai: Delicious, warming, and full of flavour, this chai is very unique. It’s milder and sweeter in comparison to regular chai. It has more antioxidants, and the addition of pumpkin just makes this beverage even more delicious!

Ashwagandha Tea: Ashwagandha is very beneficial for your immunity and even helps to regulate blood sugar and reduce anxiety. For this herbal tea, add a couple of inch-long pieces of Ashwagandha root to tea leaves and water in a pan and let it boil for 10-15 minutes. Add one tsp of honey in it and enjoy.

