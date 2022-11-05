Dengue fever cases are on the upsurge in the country, therefore it’s critical to strengthen your immune system properly to avoid getting the disease. The bite of an infected mosquito, primarily an Aedes aegypti mosquito, transmits dengue. The symptoms can include body aches, fever, nausea, vomiting, and rash. It is crucial to get examined if you are suffering from any of these symptoms. With the right nutrition and hydration, dengue can be prevented. To increase immunity against the virus, one must ingest seasonal foods, maintain an active lifestyle, and reduce stress. If the dengue symptoms develop severely, the person must be hospitalised right away.

Here we will discuss the foods that you should eat, or avoid, to achieve faster recovery from dengue fever:

Papaya

Papaya is one of the best natural remedies for dengue. Papaya extract is best for stimulating if your platelet count falls during dengue fever. You can consume the extract in juice form. You simply have to crush a few papaya leaves to prepare the juice, which must be consumed all at once due to its unpleasant aroma and flavour.

Coconut water or Ginger water

Dehydration is a common consequence of dengue. Consuming coconut water, which is rich in electrolytes and essential nutrients, is therefore quite healthy. Ginger water is frequently recommended as well since it helps treat nausea, which many dengue patients experience.

Pomegranate

This wonder fruit provides the body with a tremendous burst of energy and is packed with vital minerals and nutrients. Thus, it is essential in lowering the typical levels of exhaustion and tiredness felt by dengue patients. These bright red seeds help to maintain a regular platelet count because they are a good source of iron as well.

Vegetable juice

The nutrients found in vegetable juice are abundant. It will nourish you properly and maintain your health at the same time. Increase the amount of vitamin C in vegetable juice by adding some lemon juice or orange juice, which will also improve the drink’s flavour.

Foods that should be avoided

Caffeinated beverages

During this time, your body needs a lot of liquids. However, this does not include caffeinated drinks. These beverages make you tired, raise your heart rate, and are generally bad for you, especially when you are ill.

Oily food

The best option is to follow a lighter diet and stay away from fried and oily foods. These items have a high amount of fat that can cause your blood pressure to rise. It weakens the immune system, making it harder for you to recover.

Spicy food

To anyone who is recovering from dengue, any kind of spicy food is a big no. Ulcers develop as a result of stomach acid building up due to spicy food. The recovery period is hampered since your body is forced to battle two diseases at once.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.