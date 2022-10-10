When you are sick, a fever is actually a good sign; it is your body’s way of trying to kill the virus that has caused the infection. Dealing with fever becomes a struggle as it completely drains your body and makes you weak. When you are suffering from fever, it is important that you eat something in order to have your body supplied with the nutrients it needs to fight the infection. There are certain foods that you should eat when you have a fever to speed up the process of healing. Here are some of the foods that you should surely eat while suffering from the infection:

1. Besan Sheera: Besan Sheera is an age-old remedy to get relief from cold, fever and cough. You must have observed your grandmother making it. It helps soothe an itchy throat, opens your blocked nose and brings relief from fever.

2. Chicken Soup: Chicken soup is a sick-food staple. The broth helps in regulating your fluid intake that helps to lower your body temperature and flush out toxins. The sodium helps in replenishing electrolytes. Plus, chicken soup is rich in vitamins, minerals, calories, and proteins—as long as it has chicken.

3. Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like spinach are rich in many nutrients, which are helpful in fighting against seasonal infections like viral fever.

4. Khichdi: Khichdi is a wholesome meal that is also a very good fever food. It is very easy to make and even tastes good. You can add some coriander leaves, and lemon juice and enjoy it with some mint chutney or curd.

5. Fruits: It is also a very good idea to consume good amounts of fruits when you are suffering from a fever. Most fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is something you require for a strong immune system. If your appetite is low, taking fresh fruit juices is very much recommended as they are easy to consume.

6. Coconut Water: To keep your body strengthened, you need to stay hydrated. Fill up on fluids as that helps to modulate your body temperature, helps to fight the infection and transport necessary nutrients to your cells. Coconut water is beneficial for its nutritive value as well.

