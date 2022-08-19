First period: Early signs, management and all you need to know

The onset of female puberty is marked by breast budding, pubic hair development, growth spurt, and finally, menarche or first menstrual period

The onset of female puberty is marked by breast budding, pubic hair development, growth spurt, and finally, menarche or first menstrual period. As the menstrual cycle begins, there is an increase in estrogen levels. This thickens the lining of the uterus. This thickened lining supports a fertilised egg that develops into a pregnancy. If there is no fertilised egg, the body breaks the lining down and pushes it out of the uterus. This leads to bleeding, i.e. menstrual period.

Knowing the signs of a first period can help young females and their caregivers to be mentally and physically prepared for it. For most of the people, the periods begin between the ages of 12 and 13. However, it’s normal if the periods begin a little early or late. Several days before the first period, some females may witness spotting in their undergarment or abdominal cramps. Some may also witness more acne on skin.

Some of the people experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in the days leading up to their period.

Here are the signs to look out for:

- Acne

- Abdominal bloating

- Back pain

- Constipation

- Diarrhea

- Experiencing fatigue

- Being over emotional or irritable

- Food cravings, especially sweets

- Clear vaginal discharge

What should you do?

Use an absorbent: When it happens, one should try to find a way to absorb the blood. You may ask a friend or family member for a sanitary napkin or tampon.

In case both of them are not available, try using toilet paper or a clean washcloth, around the crotch area of the underwear.

Prepare a period kit: It may be helpful to prepare a period kit before the arrival of your first period. This will help you feel prepared.

This period kit may include:

An extra pair of underwear A variety of tampons and sanitary napkins Baby wipes to clean leakages

After your first period, periods may be irregular,but over time, however, they tend to become more regular.

