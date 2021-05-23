Dating apps roll out special incentives for vaccinated users, including badges and profile boosts
Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content.
Washington: The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve got their coronavirus shots.
The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.
Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve got a vaccine.
The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site. The administration pointed to research from OKCupid that found those who were already or were planning to get vaccinated received 14 percent more matches on the app.
“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.
Beware: Like a would-be date’s professed height or age, there is no way to verify the vaccination status of the dating app users.
The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by 4 July. The nation is now at 60.5 percent.
Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.
Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 5,51,000 per day to more than 6,30,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
also read
Delhi Police arrests 15, files 17 FIRs over posters critical of Centre's COVID-19 vaccination policy
The posters with the text 'PM why did you send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?' were pasted in several parts of Delhi, police said
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Bumrah is expected to lead the Indian pace attack in the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent away series in England.
COVID-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of Covaxin to 14 states
The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government