Christmas is not only about decorating houses or presenting gifts. Rather, it is an event that opens up an opportunity for people to spend quality time with family members. Though every family has their own style of celebration, most importantly, they love to enjoy this wintry festival together whether by having a delicious feast or playing a variety of interesting games. Given that Christmas is approaching closer, we have come up with some exciting ideas for family games that you can enjoy with your loved ones:

Guess the Christmas carol:

First, write down a number of Christmas carols on separate flash cards. Then, form two teams out of the participants. One player selects a card from the deck, and the team has one minute to guess the Christmas carol based on the clues enacted by the player. If their team accurately guesses the carol, they receive one point. Don’t forget to switch around the players enacting the carols. Continue exchanging turns up until one team reaches twenty points.

Christmas memory game:

Choose eight Christmas-related images (such as gifts, Santa, snow, etc.), sketch or print two of each, and you’ll end up with sixteen cards in all. Now arrange the cards face down in a 4×4 pattern on the table. Each player has an opportunity to choose a card, after which they must attempt to match them. A player discovers a match, keeps it, receives a point, and is then given the opportunity to look for another match. Play continues until a player earns the required number of points to win.

Guess the object inside:

The host is required to stuff a stocking with random goods at first. Once it has been filled, cover the top of the stocking with a ribbon or string to stop others from peeping inside. Be seated in a circle and pass the stocking around so that everyone can feel what’s within. Provide each participant with flash cards so they can note their guessed objects. The winner will be the person who correctly predicts the most items.

Christmas card game:

For this fun game, you’ll need to use a deck of cards. Get more than three people seated around a pile of candy canes, which should be one less than the number of players. Each person gets a turn to pick cards to be the first to get four of a kind such as four Kings or four Queens. Once you’ve done that, secretly grab a sugar cane. After that, everyone rushes to grab one of the last candy canes. The participant who doesn’t receive a candy cane will be eliminated. Repeat until only one winner is left.

Christmas charades:

Print out a list of Christmas-related words to start the game. Participants should be divided into teams, and then one member of each team should act out the word they get. The actors are prohibited from speaking or using any letters as signals, much like in regular charades. Each time a team makes a right guess within the allotted time, they score one point. The winning team can be the first to score 20 points.

