As Christmas is drawing closer, the entire world is gearing up to mark the festival with full vigour. This wintry celebration is observed each year on 25 December to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. Owing to different rituals and customs, Christmas is referred to by a variety of names in different countries. For example, the festival is termed Yuletide in Germany, Navidad in Spanish, Natale in Italian, and Noel in French. Though the main traditions of Christmas include decorating houses, spending quality time with family and having a delicious feast together, each country follows some specific customs about the festival. Here we have listed a few of those famous, yet unique, Christmas traditions:

Greece:

‘Karavaki’ or decorating boats with Christmas lights has long been a tradition in Greece. King Otto erected the country’s first Christmas tree in 1833 near a huge boat. Families at that time used to make such boats to celebrate men’s homecoming from sea voyages and decorating the boats symbolised their gratitude to the sailors who devoted their lives to the sea. The tradition of decorating boats has been maintained and large lit-up boats appear each year in cities like Thessaloniki and Athens.

Iceland:

Christmas in Iceland is actually celebrated in mid-December. Thirteen different Santa Clauses, or Yule Lads, present gifts to the kids. Each of these individuals has distinct qualities and can seem a bit fiery. However, if decent kids leave their shoes on the windowsill, the Yule Lads will leave them nice gifts. Rotten potatoes can also appear in their footwear if they haven’t behaved throughout the year.

Japan:

Japan boasts of a unique Christmas tradition. Instead of being a religious holiday, it is often considered an occasion to share happiness and goodwill, as well as a holiday for romantic couples. People love to visit KFC for Christmas dinner or order food from there on Christmas.

Philippines:

The Philippines celebrates Christmas with great enthusiasm. The city of San Fernando holds a Giant Lantern Festival called Ligligan Parul featuring lanterns (also known as parols) that symbolise the Star of Bethlehem. Due to its vibrant celebrations, the city holds the distinction of being the ‘Christmas capital of the Philippines.’

Poland:

In Poland, there is a tradition of beginning Christmas Eve dinner by sharing Oplatek with each other. A photo of Jesus Christ is present on the paper-thin square wafer made of flour and water. Every person at the dinner table takes a piece, exchanges Christmas greetings with one another, and then passes the Oplatek ahead.

