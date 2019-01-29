Ben Okri on his novel The Freedom Artist, fight for justice in society, and relationships among writers

In a conversation with Firstpost at the Zee Jaipur Literature Festival 2019, Man Booker Prize-winning novelist and poet Ben Okri spoke about his latest novel The Freedom Artist; the need to fight for justice in society, and the collaborative relationships within the writing community.

