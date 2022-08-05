Avoid coffee, keep gadgets aside: Things to help you sleep comfortably in long flights

Crying babies and noisy co-passengers are some of the common problems that one usually faces mid-air but one can’t really do anything about it

Are you someone who finds it difficult to sleep on a plane? Do you wonder how some people perfectly utilise their journey hours to take that much required nap. Sleeping on a flight is normally neither here nor there when we take a short-duration flight, but long-haul travel comes with its own challenges, even for those who are seasoned travellers. Crying babies and noisy co-passengers are some of the common problems that one usually faces mid-air but one can’t really do anything about it. Another thing that you can do is book a business class ticket in case affordability is not a problem for you, but if travelling in economy class is the only option, then choosing the right seat, and making a few small changes in your flying habits could help you sleep better on your next flight.

There are some other things that you can do to sleep more comfortably during your next travel:

Be careful as you choose your seat:

If you want to save money and stick to the main cabin, be careful while selecting your seat. Some fliers prefer window seats, so they have something to lean on while seats that are farther away from the restrooms are ideal if you want to avoid any hustle and bustle during the flight.

Turn off your devices:

Turn off your gadgets, pick up a magazine and dive into something relaxing to give your brain a chance to slowly fall asleep rather than distracting yourself with noisy gadgets.

Avoid having coffee:

Especially on a daytime flight, avoid the temptation of having a coffee because caffeine can prevent you from falling asleep and you would feel even more tiring.

Carry your own blanket and pillow:

Usually, you get a blanket or a pillow when travelling in an international flight. But you make yourself feel better and more comfortable by carrying your own blanket. And if you plan to use the in-flight one, ask the flight attendant to get one for you in case it is not already there.

Your belt buckle should be visible:

Got your comfortable position on the seat? Make sure that your belt buckle is visible so that the flight attendant does not disturb you by directing you to fasten it up.

