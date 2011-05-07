Arabic Graffiti: Unclaimed, on anywhere street

Lebanese freight trucks carry it along, village alleyways in Bahrain generously host it, bullet-riddled walls of Palestine cling to it, designer bags in Western metropolises flaunt it -- Arabic script is on a revival and a new book, Arabic Graffiti, tries to capture it through pictures and essays.

In April, Berlin-based From Here To Fame Publishing brought out Arabic Graffiti, curated and authored by Lebanese typographer Pascal Zoghbi and graffiti writer and publisher Stone aka Don Karl. The pictures and essays bring home valuable references on contemporary graffiti, urban calligraphy and type design in the realm of Arabic letters, while Arab revolutions sweep across the Middle East. And it comes from anywhere streets -- whether in Beirut, Gaza, Tehran, Paris, London, Berlin or Montreal.

Stone aka Don Karl is a graffiti writer, author and publisher. He started to write graffiti in 1983 and published his first book on train writing in 1986. Many books and articles have followed since. Stone runs the publishing house From Here To Fame and the Common Ground Gallery in Berlin.

Pascal Zoghbi, Arabic type designer and typographer, is the founder of 29letters, an Arabic type design and typography firm in Beirut. His work ranges from creating contemporary Arabic fonts and corporate identities to print publications and other ventures. Pascal teaches typography courses in graphic design departments at AUB (American University of Beirut) and LAU (Lebanese American University). He frequently gives lectures and workshops and runs a blog about Arabic type and typography.

Image courtesy: From Here to Fame Publishing