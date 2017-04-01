April Fool's Day: The top five pranks that you need to know about

It's April Fool's Day. By now, chances are that you have been pranked by your family and friends. If that wasn't enough, now we have the internet

It's April Fool's Day. By now, chances are that you have been pranked by your family and friends. If that wasn't enough, now we also have the internet.

Like your best friend wasn't enough, there's another added fear of getting fooled by people you don't even know. We know it's mean, but hey, you shared that article to fool your "friend list", didn't you?

This article has those very pranks that brands and media houses released on their respective websites/social media channels. Firstpost is guilty of joining the bandwagon.

Because, why not? As long as we don't have Donald Trump banning Facebook or UP CM Yogi Adityanath declaring the state vegetarian, no harm done. Right?

Every year, creative folks around the globe sit down and crack their heads around brainstorming for April Fool's Day to get their customer's attention.

While we were on the internet and indulging in being fooled, we picked a few of what we thought were the best. Here's a showdown:

1. Ola Wheels

Ola came up with an apt advert for April Fool's Day this year. The company created a website for users to click on and explore further. While you scroll through their website, you'd also encounter an interview of their CEO talking about their innovations. While at it, they also promote their actual product.

"I directed the film keeping in mind that if I was to convince people this product was real, I'd have to first convince myself. That's what I kept reminding myself through the shoot; the earnestness in the treatment comes from there," said Aakash Motiani, the director of the ad.

While there are a few easy giveaways, there are also some intelligent puns.

2. Box 8 Drone Delivery

Boxn8 offered to deliver your food via drones! Yes, you read that right.

Their offer had some fooled, some laughing and some calling them out on their Facebook page. A similar incident had occurred when the folks at Francesco's Pizzeria in Lower Parel, Mumbai tested their drone delivery. While Ola took a lot of effort building a website around their commercial and proposition, Box 8 had a simple landing page, wishing you all a Happy April Fool's.

3. PornHub 2017 Prank

What would've been a nightmare for a porn viewer, was exactly where the creative engineers of PornHub fooled their users at. On clicking the full-screen icon on any video, you'd be subjected to the below pop-up over the video instead of a full-screen playback. As you would panic and wonder if logging in and deleting the post via your social media handle would be a good idea, or reversing the whole action would be one, you'd also be shutting the pop up down by hitting the big X on the top right.

Doing so would lead you to a secondary dialogue box which would show this:

4 . Faking News

Our neighbours at Faking News had a field day today. While Rahul Gandhi got engaged and Robert Vadra commented, there was also a special bulletin presented with the top news of the day.

5. Burger King's toothpaste

Food somehow always causes a stir (in your stomach) and touches a different chord with the customers. Banking on that very idea was this year's Burger King's whopper burger toothpaste which had a certain flavour that would give you a long lasting breath.

We almost took a bite into that story, until we checked the date for ourselves.

Ending this with a special mention: With the current generations and other forms of mass media having taken over the fervour in our times, the era before was no less creative in their endeavours to prank their audiences either.

This is when BBC announced to the world that spaghetti grew on trees. Yes, this prank is 60 years old and will stand time forever.

https://twitter.com/bbc5live/status/848058010761089024

Happy April Fool's Day folks.