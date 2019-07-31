A cool new suit and a futuristic Audi! What else is Peter Parker hiding?

After being wiped out by Thanos along with half of the universe, Peter Parker came back into existence courtesy of some slick time travelling tactics courtesy of his mentor and Iron Man - Tony Stark. However, the euphoria of the Avengers assembling again wasn’t to last, as sacrifices were made... to protect everything living.

Earth's greatest hero gave the ultimate sacrifice, but his last words “I am Iron Man” will live on forever. Peter Parker was shattered, but there was no time to be down and out. The world needed someone to step up. The world needed the friendly neighbourhood Spiderman. Peter still reeling from the past events carried on with the help of his best friend Ned. And his first mission was his school’s science fair.

Being science fanatics of the highest order, Peter and Ned came up with a perfect project - an electric motor. However, the competition was stiff as the students at the Midtown School of Science and Technology pulled out all the stops to win the fair. They had futuristic lasers, robots, smoke, which made Peter and Ned’s electric motor look a bit dodgy. Ned had given up Peter aka Spiderman wasn’t someone to give up that easily.

Audi volunteered to help out Spiderman (just like it did Captain Marvel) and put Agent Thomas on the case. In a new promo by Audi that’s enough to excite all the MCU and automobile fans out there, Thomas (agent) was seen helping Spiderman get access to the most super-futuristic gadget of them all: Audi e-tron sportback GT 2025. After all, what else could be the best way for an engine to show what it can REALLY do (also, extra points for seat heaters)?

Audi successfully helped Spiderman prove the electric capabilities of the future to the Science Fair judges, and proved yet again just how instrumental it has been throughout the journey of some of the most iconic superheroes in the MCU.

Audi made its MCU debut in the Iron Man movie back in 2008 where Tony Stark is seen driving a silver metallic R8. It has always been a reliable sidekick to the MCU superheroes and it continues to do so in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Apart from Audi, Peter Parker also has the support of E.D.I.T.H, Tony Stark’s multi-billion-dollar AR tactical intelligence system, that has now been passed down to Peter to inherit.

But that’s not all! There are more exciting things to unfold as evident in Spider-Man Far From Home. In case you missed out on the Easter egg, there’s a part in the movie where the Spider-Man is seen swinging by a sign that reads, “We are excited to show you what comes next” in the movie, getting us all super excited for the future of MCU.

Although, Audi has always helped MCU heroes to avenge the fallen, was it able to help Peter and Ned win the Science Fair? Audi’s e-tron GT concept was compelling, but it was outdone by the incredible potato arc reactor.

A second place is not too shabby, and whatever the result may have been, we’ll always love the Audi e-tron 3000!

This is a partnered post.