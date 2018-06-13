9 Months: India's youngest single dad Aditya Tiwari, on what it takes to raise a child with Down syndrome

Editor's note: At the age of 28, Aditya Tiwari became the youngest single parent in India to adopt a child with Down’s Syndrome, Avnish. Avnish, now four, is independent enough to handle day-to-day activities like eating and bathing; he is very social and loves animals. Here, Aditya — who was a guest on Firstpost’s web series 9 Months, a one of its kind path-breaking show on pregnancy and parenting — spoke to host Meghna Pant about his dreams and aspirations for Avnish.

My vision for my son Avnish is for him to grow up normally — yet be different and unique. It is important to me that he hones his EQ, rather than to work on building his IQ. I want him to know and witness the beauty of nature. I want him to see butterflies flutter and bees buzz around fragrant roses, hear the sound of a stream of fresh water and feel the wind rush past a tall army of trees while experiencing the infinite vastness of a starlit night sky.

I wish for him to play with colours and to paint his life's canvas with many bright ones. I want him to feel the healing touch of music and to appreciate how each note brightens his mood. I wish he learns to dance, and dances like he doesn't care about who is watching. I want him to dream, to believe and to create. For that is the real purpose of life. I wish for him to fly so high that he takes his thoughts farther than ever.

I will watch with great pride as he stands among many, yet shines the brightest. It is therefore not only my responsibility but also my honour to give him the best — always and forever.

