Being pregnant requires you to take a lot of precautions and even stay healthy. But staying active and eating healthy during pregnancy is not always a smooth journey. Expecting mothers get tons of advice on what to do and what not to do during pregnancy. It may seem confusing at times, but the truth is that your body has new nutritional needs, limitations and safety concerns. Early and regular prenatal care helps to prevent complications and educating women about it can make things easy for them.

Here are a few things that you can do for a healthy pregnancy:

Take a prenatal vitamin: Taking this vitamin daily helps to keep you and your baby healthy. Your body requires iron as the iron in the prenatal vitamin helps both you and your baby’s blood in carrying oxygen, while folic acid is beneficial in preventing severe birth defects of the brain and spinal cord. While the supplement is not a replacement for a healthy diet, most pregnant women are required to take a prenatal vitamin to make sure they get optimum levels of these minerals.

Try to relax for a better sleep: It is normal to think about things going wrong and having anxieties related to being a good parent. All this makes pregnancy an emotional rollercoaster. Try meditation and other relaxing exercises.

Healthy diet and exercise: With appropriate prenatal care, women can reduce the risk of complications related to pregnancy. This is done by following a healthy diet, getting regular exercise as told by the healthcare provider.

Stay Hydrated: A pregnant woman’s body requires more water than it did before pregnancy. You should aim for eight or more cups each day.

Increased rest: Women also need bed rest. They should rest more during the pregnancy and avoid over exerting them. However, being active is also crucial and striking a balance here is the key to maintaining yourself.

