5 simple ways to take your home to lux-level

Do you find yourself wistfully watching home makeover shows? Or compulsively scrolling through celebrity pads on Instagram? Perhaps it’s time for your very own decor doover. Contrary to popular belief, transforming a staid living space into a more stylish residence doesn’t necessarily require a lot of cash or a ton of effort. You can turn your house to a celebrity-standard abode with the help of a few neat tips and tricks. Here’s how to easily add some oomph and transform your humble habitat into a chic living space.

1. Get A Paint Job

A fresh coat of paint can do wonders when it comes to sprucing up your home. Often, we tend to neglect our walls over the years as they literally merge into the background. A closer look at your walls will likely reveal stains, discolouration and chipping. A simple paint job can make your entire room look as good as new. Choose light, neutral colours to make your space look more airy, brighter and larger.

2. Don’t Neglect The Ceiling

While revamping, we tend to forget to look up - at the ceiling. However, a clean and elegant ceiling plays a key role in your home’s overall aesthetics. Ceiling art by way of hangings, stickers or decorative tiles are excellent ways to spruce up a dull fifth wall. And don’t forget to take a close look at the fixtures up there as well. For instance, a rickety old fan, with years’ worth of wear and tear, can taint the look of your entire room - not to mention create a racket when in use. Today, you can purchase a fan to suit your interior design. Havells has a wide range of sleek ceiling fans in a variety of styles to perfectly fit your decor direction. Their Stealth Air range has special aerodynamically-contoured blades to minimize sound, giving you a device that looks great and provides you with the luxury of silent air circulation.

3. Add Accent Lighting

Lighting can play a key role in brightening up a room - literally and figuratively. If you have harsh CFL lighting, you could try swapping those fixtures with new LED Panels that can fit any ceiling and brighten your home without much efforts and yes, you don’t have to redo your ceiling as that can fit in anywhere without altering your cutout size. A new entrant in market is Trim clip-on from Havells which can match all your above needs of a bright and beautiful home.

4. Add Easy Accessories

Perhaps the most economical and easy way to rev up your interior’s mojo is to add eye-catching colour and a variety texture through fun accessories. Bright, printed cushions, new curtains, a thick pile rug, wooden curios, funky wall art or a cosy throw blanket for the sofa can work wonders for your living room’s style quotient. Plants can also really breathe life into a room, whether you get tall towering palms or cute mini cacti. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but you can also get a plant to suit every kind of space.

5. Choose Quality Electrical Equipment

When it comes to electricals, choose products that are aesthetically pleasing and long-lasting. Havells India Limited is one of the biggest is electrical goods companies in India. A trusted name for decades when it comes to electrical household fixtures, it is the brand of choice for a wide spectrum of products, including Switches, MCB, Lighting, Wires and Cables. A beautiful home needs electrical equipment to look good on the outside but also be built with materials that promise durability and longevity. With Havells, you can be guaranteed stylish appliances and subtle electrical materials for your home that will suit every taste and decor type.

You don’t have to spend big bucks to overhaul your home’s interiors. Small improvements can go a long way to making your house look and feel more stylish and charming.

This is a partnered post.

