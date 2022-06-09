These scenic locations will help you get away from scorching temperatures and also enable you to view diverse wildlife species in their natural habitat

Have you finalised your summer vacation plans yet? Well, we have a suggestion for you. Beat the heat by planning a visit to a marine national park. These parks have been established with the aim to conserve marine biodiversity.

These scenic locations will help you get away from scorching temperatures and also enable you to view diverse wildlife species in their natural habitat. Here are some marine national parks that you can visit this summer:

1. Gulf Of Mannar Marine National Park in Tamil Nadu

Located inside the large Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, this 560 sq km reserve consists of 21 islands and coral reefs. Spread between Thoothukudi and Dhanushkodi at a distance of 160 km, one can visit this rich biosphere zone in a glass-bottom boat from Rameswaram. If you are lucky, you might even get to see some turtles or seahorses there.

2. Marine National Park in Kutch, Gujarat

This first marine conservatory in India, this is one of the well-known places to visit in Kutch. The park offers a surreal experience to anyone who visits. It includes coral reefs, sea urchins, starfishes, and many more species. Made of an archipelago of 42 islands, this National Park is a home to several endangered aquatic animals.

3. Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, Port Blair

Widely frequented by international tourists, this is one of the best places to visit in Port Blair. The park consists of 15 islands of rainforests, mangrove creeks, coral reefs with over 50 types of colourful fish and more.

4. Malvan Marine Sanctuary, Maharashtra

Malvan Marine Sanctuary is one of the richest coastal regions in India. The park, which came into existence in 1987, is home to several coastal species including sea anemones, polychaetes, mollusks, pearl oyster, corals, seaweed, and mangroves.

5. Rani Jhansi Marine National Park in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Rani Jhansi Marine National Park is a beautiful place located in the Andaman district. The natural habitats of the park include coral reefs, lagoons, beaches, lowland evergreen rain forest, mangrove forests and semi-evergreen rain forest. The park is famous for its crocodiles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.