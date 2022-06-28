Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed that they have evidence against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair that he received Rs 50 lakhs in his bank account in the last three months.

Police said they are investigating the source of the funding and might take him to Bengaluru on Wednesday to recover his laptop.

Earlier in the day, a city court extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Zubair, a day after he was arrested by the Delhi police over an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

As calls grow for the immediate release of the journalist, the Delhi Police claimed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria that the accused was following a trend where he used religious tweets in an effort to get famous.

This was a deliberate effort on his part to create social disharmony and hurt religious feelings, the police alleged. The accused, however, alleged that the police is abusing its power and wanted a "fishing enquiry".

