New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh’s senior functionary Indresh Kumar has said that Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair is involved in violent activities and that he is an enemy of the integrity and development of the country and communal harmony.

Kumar also lashed out at people who are supporting Zubair.

“Those who are supporting him and saying that democracy is no more are the ones that are killing democracy. These people are enemies of communal harmony and are anti-democracy, anti-Constitution, and anti-India," said the RSS functionary. “They want communal fundamentalism, violence, and chaos in the country. People of this country and judiciary will teach them a lesson."

On Thursday, Zubair moved the Supreme Court to get six FIRs registered against him quashed.

Speaking about Jharkhand’s Jamtara where the Muslim community, being the majority in the area, allegedly forced schools to shut down on Fridays instead of Sundays, Kumar said that it is vital that every citizen consider himself or herself an Indian above all other identities.

“One thing is clear that every citizen should be Indian irrespective of the religion or political group the person belongs to. Everyone must act like an Indian. This shows that a few people do not want that Muslims come into the mainstream and become educated and nationalists. It is very shameful," he said.

Defending the national emblem sculpture at the new parliament building, Kumar said that it is a replica based on Sarnath’s original pillar.

“We are an India that has come out of the colonial mindset and we are Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Bharat. Those who are still slaves are criticising it," said Kumar.

The RSS senior functionary also took a dig at former vice president Hamid Ansari.

“Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara, but if he thinks there is another nation better than India and if he feels suffocated here, it is better that he should spend his life in another country. Islam states that the nation should be loved and respected and this country will never tolerate anti-India talks," stated the patron of RSS affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Kumar also spoke about the attack on the Sangh office in Kerala and warned chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he would be remembered as a perpetrator of violence.

“Kerala is a state that sees a lot of attacks on RSS workers and offices. The fresh verdict that has come has exposed how pressure was put on the RSS cadre but they did not cow down. I want to tell the Kerala CM that there is no proper implementation of either Constitution or democracy in your state and that you can’t be a guarantor of the safety of the people. He should avoid making comparisons of RSS with SDPI, else he would be known for being a perpetrator of violence," added Kumar.

