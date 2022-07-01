Zomato wants to know how the first half of 2022 was for its users, here are some hilarious replies

A few of the users even took the tweet as an opportunity to express their disappointment with the services of the food delivery app and wrote that Zomato doesn’t care while another pointed out that it was like an over oily biryani - in a direct reference to his recent order

Zomato, one of India's largest food-delivery apps, came up with an interesting way to engage with the social media users to mark the completion of the first six months of the year. For most of us, these months must have been about contemplating our new year resolutions.

However, the food delivery giant decided to ask the users to describe them in the form of a dish. Tweeting about the same, it wrote, "If the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be?"

Have a look at the tweet here:

if the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be? — zomato (@zomato) June 30, 2022

The tweet received a number of hilarious responses. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Pani Puri! Busting with sweet, spicy and sour flavours!!”

Pani Puri! Busting with sweet, spicy and sour flavours!! https://t.co/UBQ2xdTNhX — Enchante World (@EnchanteWorld) June 30, 2022

For another, the first half of the year was like Spicy Samosas accompanied with Mint Chutney.

Spicy Samosas with Mint Chutney https://t.co/JvO7TL33QN — Pavan Thimmavajjala (@pavantimma45) June 30, 2022

The year was like a really colourful thali consisting of all sorts of dishes!

A really colourful thali with all sorts of dishes! https://t.co/1Hr3CauukQ — Priyanka Agarwal (@Prigwal) June 30, 2022

For a user, the first six months were quick to pass as he wrote, “Gulab Jamun - One bite is all it takes and you don't even know when it gets finished.”

Gulab Jamun - One bite is all it takes and you don't even know when it gets finished. https://t.co/7yW0gcPTHT — Abj_01 (@01Abj) June 30, 2022

A few of the users even took the tweet as an opportunity to express their disappointment with the services of the food delivery app and wrote that Zomato doesn’t care while another pointed out that it was like an over oily biryani - in a direct reference to his recent order.

The dish would be - #Zomatodoesn’tCares - No response of Zomato customer care. Am I right @deepigoyal ? @zomatocare ? — Mukesh Jain (@mukeshpharma) June 30, 2022

An over oily biryani. Had great expectations before it was delivered, disappointed when it came but ate it anyway. — Yashasvi Mantha (@YashasviMantha) June 30, 2022

A funny tweet from Zomato in 2019 had triggered a flood of responses that had left the social media users in splits . The food delivery platform shared an amusing tweet when it asked its customers to eat home-cooked food for a change.

Such a tweet coming from a food delivery app led to a laughter riot among social media users and also prompted other brands to do a similar tweet. Zomato in response teased them saying that they should come up with their own original tweets.

