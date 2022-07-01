India

Zomato wants to know how the first half of 2022 was for its users, here are some hilarious replies

A few of the users even took the tweet as an opportunity to express their disappointment with the services of the food delivery app and wrote that Zomato doesn’t care while another pointed out that it was like an over oily biryani - in a direct reference to his recent order

FP Trending July 01, 2022 11:55:28 IST
Zomato wants to know how the first half of 2022 was for its users, here are some hilarious replies

Representational image. PTI

Zomato, one of India's largest food-delivery apps, came up with an interesting way to engage with the social media users to mark the completion of the first six months of the year. For most of us, these months must have been about contemplating our new year resolutions.

However, the food delivery giant decided to ask the users to describe them in the form of a dish. Tweeting about the same, it wrote,  "If the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be?"

Have a look at the tweet here:

The tweet received a number of hilarious responses. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Pani Puri! Busting with sweet, spicy and sour flavours!!”

For another, the first half of the year was like Spicy Samosas accompanied with Mint Chutney.

The year was like a really colourful thali consisting of all sorts of dishes!

For a user, the first six months were quick to pass as he wrote, “Gulab Jamun - One bite is all it takes and you don't even know when it gets finished.”

A few of the users even took the tweet as an opportunity to express their disappointment with the services of the food delivery app and wrote that Zomato doesn’t care while another pointed out that it was like an over oily biryani - in a direct reference to his recent order.

A funny tweet from Zomato in 2019 had triggered a flood of responses that had left the social media users in splits . The food delivery platform shared an amusing tweet when it asked its customers to eat home-cooked food for a change.

Such a tweet coming from a food delivery app led to a laughter riot among social media users and also prompted other brands to do a similar tweet. Zomato in response teased them saying that they should come up with their own original tweets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 01, 2022 11:55:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Zomato acquires Lunchtime and Obedovat, Czech and Slovakia’s restaurant search services
News &amp; Analysis

Zomato acquires Lunchtime and Obedovat, Czech and Slovakia’s restaurant search services

Zomato eyes $8.7 bn listing valuation, IPO launch likely in mid-July
India

Zomato eyes $8.7 bn listing valuation, IPO launch likely in mid-July

The food delivery platform expected likely to have increased the offer size to about $1.25 billion with primary fundraise said to be about 20 percent higher at $1.2 billion

Zomato Order, a separate app only for online ordering
News &amp; Analysis

Zomato Order, a separate app only for online ordering

Zomato had introduced support for online orders last month, and now the company has launched a new standalone app called Zomato Order.