The celebrations of Mother’s Day 2023 are over for this year, however, not without leaving an impression! The social media space remained abuzz with adorable and heartwarming Mother’s Day posts as people shared their love, appreciation, and respect for their mothers and other motherly bonds. It also seemed a good day for Zomato as the food delivery giant received its highest-ever number of orders – 150 cake orders every minute – on the special occasion. Taking to Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the numbers, further hailing the love among customers towards their mothers and noting that the day has been “becoming as big as New Year’s Eve in terms of order volumes.”

Goyal in his tweet wrote, “Love for our moms outshines everything else. Here’s proof – Zomato recorded the highest ever number of orders yesterday, and ~150 cakes were ordered every minute. Grateful to be a part of your day.” He further took pride in becoming a part of more of their celebrations.

Reacting to his post, social media users added comments like “150 cakes ordered every minute? That’s a lot of love for our moms! Let’s use this momentum to keep honoring and cherishing the incredible women who gave us everything”, “In a world where things can sometimes feel chaotic, it’s heartening to know that the love we have for our moms remains constant. Here’s to never taking them for granted!”, “Love truly knows no bounds, and our love for our moms is no exception. It’s heartwarming to see so many people express their appreciation in such a sweet way!”, etc.

Meanwhile, Zomato took a dig at those who didn’t order a cake on Mother’s Day wrote, “To the 21,074 people who ordered a cake on 14 Feb but haven’t ordered today, sharam nahi aati?”

to the 21,074 people who ordered a cake on 14 Feb but haven't ordered today, sharam nahi aati? — zomato (@zomato) May 14, 2023

A special day celebrated in honour all the mothers out there, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year.

