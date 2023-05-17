UPI transactions have indeed become the need of the hour, with people mostly resorting to various online payment platforms like Google Pay PhonePe, and Paytm. From shopping to making transactions for quick payments, people are largely using UPI services on a day-to-day basis. Apart from these, UPI services are also used to make payments on food delivery applications like Zomato and Swiggy. While these applications usually redirect users to the payment platforms, Zomato has launched its own UPI (Unified Payments Interface) service, a real-time payment system in partnership with ICICI Bank. Through this service, Zomato will work towards helping users to make direct payments, while remaining on the app itself.

The overall process of making payments through Zomato’s UPI service is quite simple and easy to use. In an official notification, Zomato while giving details of its partnership with ICICI Bank said that the UPI Facility will offer an “instant, 24X7, interbank electronic fund transfer or fund collection service to the Users of UPI member banks.”

Those who want to use Zomato UPI can do the same by signing into the application and creating their own UPI IDs.

Steps to activate your Zomato UPI:

1. Go to the Zomato application on your device and open it.

2. Go to the profile section of your Zomato account and scroll down to find the Zomato UPI option.

3. Click on ‘Activate Zomato UPI’ and set your desired Zomato UPI ID.

4. Next, select your mobile number when prompted by the application.

5. Link your bank account by following the given instructions.

Once set up, you can now make effortless payments directly through your Zomato app.

About Zomato UPI

Made in partnership with ICICI Bank, Zomato UPI will help eliminate the need for additional steps or switching between different payment applications, thus making the payment process smoother and more seamless. The change has been brought in with a bid to reduce the app’s reliance on third-party payment apps and decrease the number of Cash on Delivery (COD) orders.

While it has initially partnered with one bank, Zomato is expected to collaborate with more banks in the near future.

