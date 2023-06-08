India

Zomato eats crow after food delivery giant's 'Kachra' of a campaign causes outrage; video retracted

The ad prominently featured Aditya Lakhia's character 'Kachra' from Lagaan. Following the backlash and accusations of promoting casteism, Zomato removed the ad

FP Staff June 08, 2023 13:48:49 IST
Zomato eats crow after food delivery giant's 'Kachra' of a campaign causes outrage; video retracted

Representational image. News18

Zomato’s recent advertising campaign titled ‘Kachra’ has faced significant criticism from internet users due to its insensitivity. The advertisement, which aimed to promote waste recycling, received a barrage of negative comments online for drawing a parallel between the term ‘kachra’ (meaning waste) and the marginalised character named ‘Kachra’ from the Bollywood film Lagaan. The ad prominently featured Aditya Lakhia’s character ‘Kachra’ from Lagaan. Following the backlash and accusations of promoting casteism, Zomato removed the ad.

The campaign intended to showcase the company’s efforts in contributing to the environment by adopting plastic-neutral deliveries. It portrayed the actor in various scenarios, symbolising recycling, such as a reused hand towel, a flower pot made from similar materials, and paper.

The inclusion of the character in the advertising campaign aimed to shed light on the issue of food wastage and draw attention to the challenges faced by marginalised communities in society.

Related Articles

Watch:

Watch: Dubai-based housewife shares downsides of having millionaire husband

Watch:

Driver in Finland fined a massive $129,544 for speeding due to THIS reason

As the criticism intensified, Zomato took down the campaign video from its YouTube channel.

Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of the film Masaan, said, “#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!”

Check out some more reactions:

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 08, 2023 13:48:49 IST

TAGS:

also read

Watch: Man performs push-ups on top of moving car in Gurugram; case registered
India

Watch: Man performs push-ups on top of moving car in Gurugram; case registered

In a major blunder by Gurugram residents, four people were captured drinking, dancing and sticking their bodies out of a moving car

New Zealand pizza chain introduces unique Afterlife scheme, says eat now, pay only after death
World

New Zealand pizza chain introduces unique Afterlife scheme, says eat now, pay only after death

Hell Pizza introduced a unique payment scheme called Afterlife Pay, allowing customers to indulge in their pizzas now and settle the bills after their passing

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath warns about ‘friendship recession’; here's why
Business

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath warns about ‘friendship recession’; here's why

Zerodha’s co-founder Nikhil Kamath shared an elaborate graph illustrating the significance of human connections and their impact on well-being