Zomato announces 10-minute food delivery service, Twitter flooded with memes

On Monday, Zomato announced that they are going to start delivering food in 10 minutes and the service will be termed as Zomato Instant. The unicorn has also clarified that there will be no pressure on their delivery partners.

Hours after Zomato announced a 10-minute food delivery service called Instant, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes from across the country. There were many who strongly criticised the unicorn's move, while others were perplexed as to how this could be achieved considering the traffic in big cities.

On Monday, Zomato announced that they are going to start delivering food in 10 minutes and the service will be termed as Zomato Instant. The unicorn has also clarified that there will be no pressure on their delivery partners.

Taking to his social media account, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal informed that this new service will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partners' safety.

“Announcement: 10-minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato," Goyal’s tweet read.

Check out the post here:

Further in a blog post, the Zomato CEO clarified that they are not going to put any pressure on delivery partners to deliver food faster nor will they penalise any of them for late deliveries.

Despite the clarification, social media users were still confused as to how this 'Instant' service would work. Many found this 10-minute delivery hard to believe, while others raised concerns over how the food can be cooked in such a short span of time, delivery partners safety and traffic at peak hours.

Here are few of the memes and GIFs that went viral:

#Zomato Delivery Partner on it's way with 10 minutes order. pic.twitter.com/2LVAefXTzV — Ispider Man (@Alone_Mastt) March 21, 2022

#Zomato plans to deliver food in 10 mins

Le Delhi traffic traffic 🚦🚦 pic.twitter.com/rN06DDIGD0 — Gautam (@Gautam06290535) March 21, 2022

#Zomato#ZomatoInstant Zomato guys delivering food in 10 mins be like pic.twitter.com/s8As5jAocN — Grishma Shah (@Grishma89133825) March 21, 2022

From now onwards stay away from #Zomato riders. pic.twitter.com/PwqEhv7EeI — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) March 21, 2022

This Zomato Instant service will commence from next month onwards with four stations in Gurugram. The project has been introduced to test the model for food deliveries. So far, the company hasn’t revealed any further details about the rollout timeline.

As per reports, this project will operate near high-demand customer neighbourhoods, where fast deliveries will be done from the network. Depending on hyperlocal preferences, each food station will have around 20-30 items of the most sold ones in the area, as per the company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.