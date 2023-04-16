Zigana pistol: The unlikely link in the murders of Atiq Ahmed, Sidhu Moose Wala

New Delhi: Most gangsters ultimately meet the same fate – eliminated by the police or by fellow denizens of the underworld. Dreaded mafia don Atiq Ahmed and noted singer Sidhu Moose Wala – known for his underworld links – have proved this maxim.

While Atiq Ahmed hailed from Uttar Pradesh, Sidhu Moosewala was a citizen Canada. But the manner in which they died was eerily similar – gunned down in a hail of bullets full public view by their rivals. Even the weapon used to kill the duo was the same – Zigana pistols manufactured by Turkish firearm company TİSAŞ.

The Zigana pistol is used by a handful of countries including Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Philippines, Malaysia and the United States (US). With a magazine capacity of 15 bullets, the Zigana is one of the first pistols in Turkey with an original design.

Atiq Ahmed, had admitted to smuggling sophisticated firearms from Pakistan and his links with terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and was booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

It ironic that he himself ultimately went down to a hail of bullets fired by an illegally smuggled foreign weapon.

On Saturday night, while being escorted by police to a Prayagraj medical college for a checkup, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three guys disguised as journalists during an interaction with the media.

When the brothers were killed about 10 p.m. in front of media crews, they were both in handcuffs and were being escorted by a sizeable police contingent. The gruesome images went viral on social media sites and television networks.

The three accused did not try to escape after the killing. They reportedly dropped their weapons and surrendered to the police. They also allegedly shouted religious slogans while being nabbed by the police.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.