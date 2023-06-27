In an unfortunate turn of events, Devraj Patel, the YouTuber famous for his ‘Dil se bura lagta hai’ dialogue in viral videos, lost his life in a road accident on 26 June, Monday. According to PTI, the 22-year-old comedian from Chhattisgarh was riding pillion when the accident occurred around 3:30 pm. He was returning from Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh after shooting a video, as per officials. Patel’s demise in a road accident has left many of his followers and fans heartbroken.

The tragic incident

According to reports, Patel was sitting in the back seat of a motorcycle, being driven by his friend Rakesh Manhar, when the tragedy struck around 3:30 pm in Telibandha at Agarsen Dham. This was on a national highway where he was en route to Nava Raipur, when a collision with a truck severely injured his head and other parts of his body. As per The Indian Express, Raipur district’s senior superintendent, Prashant Agrawal said that Patel died after ‘falling under the rear wheel of the heavy vehicle.’

Although both fell off the bike, the bike rider, escaped harm. Looking at the accident’s severity, he called for an ambulance which took the grievously injured Patel to the hospital. However, it was too late for the young star as he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The news has added to his family and supporters’ anguish.

Police inspector Umendra Tondon of Telibandha police station said, “The truck driver Rahul Mandal, 25, has been arrested for negligence. He was not driving drunk.”

Crowning achievements

Devraj Patel’s official YouTube channel @dilseburalagtahai operational since August 2020 was quite popular among the masses. With over 4.4 lakh subscribers and 108 videos, the young youtuber amassed a loyal fan base who loved his witty style and comedic videos. He gained traction for his viral video featuring the iconic dialogue, “Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai,” which won over 17 lakh views.

Besides showcasing exemplary skills on social media, the young star was also paired with Indian comedian Bhuvan Bam. In 2021, Patel portrayed a student character in Bhuvan’s popular web series, ‘Dhindora.’

The news of his untimely demise has shocked users on social media platforms. Twitter users expressed condolences and mourned the death of their beloved entertainer.

How Twitter Reacted

Bhupesh Baghel expressed his condolences on Twitter, reminiscing about an old video featuring himself and Patel at the chief minister’s official residence in 2021. In the video, the witty YouTuber jokingly observed, “Chhattisgarh has only two famous people. I and our “kaka” (Baghel is popularly referred to as ‘kaka,’ meaning uncle).”

“Devraj Patel, who made his place among crores of people with ‘Dil Se Bura Lagta Hai’, who made us all laugh, has left us today. The loss of an amazing talent at this young age is very sad. May God strengthen his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti,” expressed CM Bhupesh Baghel in a heartfelt tweet in Hindi.

Check out the post:

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Several other users joined in unison. They commented: “Dil se bura lag raha hai. Om shanti.”

Dil se bura lag raha hai. Om shanti 🙏 — Sumit Ramani (@RamaniSumit) June 26, 2023

The Chattisgarh CM’s post, shared yesterday evening, has been viewed over 7.6 lakh times.

